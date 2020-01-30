MILAN — Despite headwinds caused by the political turmoil in Hong Kong and sliding sales last year, chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle touted an improvement in the last quarter of the year and his confidence in the path he has been charting for the Tod’s Group.

Preliminary 2019 revenues released on Thursday at the end of trading in Milan, where Tod’s SpA is publicly listed, showed a 2.6 percent decrease to 916.1 million euros, compared with 940.5 million euros the year before.