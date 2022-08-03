×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

Fashion

Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Unveils 2022 Honorees and Event Date

Business

The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

Tod’s Group Owners Plan Delisting

The Della Valle family sees the delisting as a way to invest in the development of the group's brands in the medium to long-term.

Tod's Pre-Fall 2022
Tod's Pre-Fall 2022 Courtesy of Tod's

MILAN – After 22 years, the Della Valle family is planning to delist Tod’s Group from the Italian Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday morning, the family said it is launching a tender offer to acquire 25.55 percent of the company’s shares at 40 euros per share. This is a 20.4 percent premium on the share price at the end of trading on Tuesday.

The announcement sent shares up 20.4 percent in early morning trading on Wednesday.

Brothers Diego and Andrea Della Valle control 63.64 percent of Tod’s shares. Delphine S.A.S. under the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Group will remain in the Tod’s capital with its current 10 percent stake.

DeVa Finance, entirely held by DI.VI. Finanziaria di Diego Della Valle & C., will be launching the tender offer, which could reach a 90 percent stake for a total of more than 338 million euros.

Related Galleries

In a statement, the Della Valle family said the investment in the group would accelerate the development of the brands it controls: Tod’s, Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fay. The goal is to enhance the visibility of each label, strengthening their positioning in the high end of the market, and provide more operational autonomy.

As a public company, it would be more difficult “to reach these goal in the medium and long-term,” given the “limitations derived by the need to report short-term results,” the statement said.

Accordingly, the Della Valle family “is determined to promote and sustain this project” in light of the quality of the brands, the group’s managerial structure and proven skills and experience of its artisans, it added.

In April last year, Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer of the Tod’s Group, revealed that LVMH had increased its stake in his company up to 10 percent for a total of 74.5 million euros.

Diego Della Valle & C S.r.l., a company controlled by the Italian entrepreneur, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Delphine S.A.S., a fully owned subsidiary of LVMH, for the sale of 2.25 million shares of Tod’s SpA, representing 6.8 percent of the capital. LVMH is a longtime investor in Tod’s, as it already owned 3.2 percent.

Analysts have for quite some time speculated on a possible sale of the Tod’s Group, pointing to LVMH chief Bernard Arnault as a possible buyer. Della Valle has repeatedly denied the company was for sale and has over time bought back shares with his brother Andrea.

Tod’s has been rejuvenating its offer, reaching out to Gen Z, recently appointing digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni as a board member, focusing on digitalization and working on streamlining its wholesale distribution.

The strategy is working as the company has been reporting growth in revenues and encouraging signs of a turnaround.

In the three months ended March 31, sales rose 23 percent to 219.6 million euros year-over-year.

Revenues last year returned to hovering around pre-COVID-19 levels, driven by the acceleration of the Tod’s brand in the second half of the year and the strong growth of Roger Vivier.

As reported, in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues amounted to 883.8 million euros, up 38.7 percent compared with 637.1 million euros in 2020.

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Hot Summer Bags

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Owners of Tod's Group Plan Delisting

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad