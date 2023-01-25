×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Tod’s Group Surpasses Sales of 1B Euros in 2022

A strong performance of the Tod's brand and of the leather goods category boosted the Italian luxury group's top line last year.

Tod's RTW Spring 2023
Tod's RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

MILAN — The Tod’s Group surpassed the 1 billion euros benchmark in 2022.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, preliminary sales rose 13.9 percent compared with 883.8 million euros in 2021. This is about 10 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

The impact of currencies was positive, particularly for the Tod’s and Roger Vivier brands, which have the largest presences abroad. At constant exchange rates, including the effects of hedging, revenues rose 11.4 percent last year.

In a statement, Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer, expressed his satisfaction with the results. “It is even more important to see the quality of these numbers: the growth, in fact, was driven by the retail channel and the Tod’s brand, which recorded excellent results in all product categories,” Della Valle said. “We are reaping the first results of the medium-term strategy that we have launched in recent years, which aims to increase the equity value of the group and of each individual brand, allocating all the investments necessary to obtain this result. We are pleased to note that our customers are increasingly appreciating the very high quality of our products, their craftsmanship and their iconic Italian lifestyle with a strong creative value.”

Related Galleries

In 2022, sales of the Tod’s brand rose 19.1 percent to 509.9 million euros, growing in all geographic markets, both in the footwear category and in the new families of leather goods and accessories.

Roger Vivier revenues were up 7.1 percent to 246 million euros, although the brand’s growth slowed down starting in March due to its high exposure to the Chinese market, which was impacted by the restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan sales gained 10.9 percent to 195.9 million euros, and Fay was up 10.7 percent to 53.4 million euros.

Sales in Italy climbed 15.9 percent to 251.7 million euros, and Europe was up 25.7 percent to 216.8 million euros. The two regions saw a progressive improvement starting from the second quarter of 2022, lifted by domestic spending and a strong presence of intra-European, American and Middle Eastern tourists.

Sales in the Americas climbed 31.2 percent to 81.9 million euros, boosted by a favorable comparison base and despite the fact that Americans shifted their purchases abroad, especially during the summer months.

Greater China reported a sales decrease of 8.4 percent to 287.2 million euros. After a good start to the year, China suffered a significant slowdown in growth, starting in March, due to the strict government restrictions. Even after the progressive easing of these measures in the second half of the year, consumer demand remained volatile and was dented by the lockdowns in several primary cities, noted the company.

Sales in the rest of the world area jumped 43.3 percent to 169.3 million euros, driven by a very strong performance of Japan and South Korea.

“We are continuing the development of our distribution network, with the opening of selected boutiques also in new markets and we are particularly focused on improving the organic growth,” Della Valle said.

The retail channel grew 12.7 percent to 743.3 million euros in revenues in 2022, representing about 74 percent of total sales. Organic growth was positive and the e-commerce channel also registered positive results, boosted by the group’s digital investments.

“We are also increasingly strengthening our marketing and communication team, with particular attention to the digital world, to get closer and closer to the younger clientele,” Della Valle continued. “Considering the excellent start to the year in our stores and the solidity of the order book for next season, we are very confident regarding the group’s future results.”

As of Dec. 31, the distribution network comprised 333 directly operated stores and 89 franchised stores, compared to 318 directly operated stores and 88 franchised stores at the end of December 2021.

After a rationalization of the wholesale distribution over the past few years, sales in this channel were up 17.5 percent to 263.6 million euros.

By category, sales of shoes rose 10.5 percent to 776.8 million euros, remaining the group’s core business.

Leather goods and accessories climbed 33.7 percent to 160.6 million euros, and apparel was up 13.9 percent to 67.8 million euros.

The Tod’s Group earlier this month joined the United Nations Global Compact, the largest strategic sustainability and corporate citizenship initiative in the world.

 “Our commitment to adopting responsible behavior for the protection of human rights, health, safety and well-being in the workplace, also promoting the protection of the environment and ecosystems, is part of our culture and reflects the values that our organization has always translated into concrete and virtuous projects for the benefit of the communities and territories in which we operate,” Della Valle said.

The group’s board also approved the new policy for the protection of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Full 2022 results will be approved by the board scheduled on March 13.

Tod’s Group abandoned plans to delist in December following a failed tender offer. The delisting was to enable the group to invest in each of the brands it controls in the medium and long term without the limitations of having to report quarterly results. The goal was to enhance the visibility of each label, strengthening their positioning in the high end of the market, and provide more operational autonomy.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Italy's Tod's Group Surpasses Sales of 1 Billion Euros in 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad