MILAN — While reporting Tod’s SpA’s 2019 results on Thursday, the management of the Italian luxury group discussed the measures it is taking to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

“The arrival of coronavirus has forced us to review the strategy of the first half of 2020 and now, in a climate of strong uncertainty, we have prepared a plan that allows us to cut immediate costs and manage the flow of goods with great prudence, trying to dose at best the quantities of goods that we will put on the market,” said chairman Diego Della Valle. “However, we are ready to start quickly as soon as the market normalizes. I believe that before the end of April it will not be possible to perceive how the semester will look. But now our first goal is to take care of the health of our employees, helping them for all the problems that coronavirus can create, even indirectly, in managing the daily life of each family. Notoriously our Group has always been close to its employees and this time it will be even more.”