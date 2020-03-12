By  on March 12, 2020

MILAN — Tod’s SpA reported a 1.7 percent decrease in net profits to 46.3 million euros last year, compared with earnings, net of minority interests, of 47.1 million euros in 2018.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues totaled 916 million euros, down 2.6 percent compared with 940.5 million euros in the previous year.

