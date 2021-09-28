Skip to main content
The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Garment Bill’s Passage an ‘Inflection Point’ for American Fashion, Say Business Owners

Tory Burch Opens Applications for Annual Small Business Fellowship

Fifty women business owners will be selected for yearlong virtual programming.

Tory Burch
Tory Burch Patrick Demarchelier/Courtesy of Tory Burch

Now in its seventh year, the Tory Burch Foundation has opened applications for the 2022 cohort of the Tory Burch Foundation Fellows Program.

Five female entrepreneurs will be selected for the yearlong fellowship, which includes flexible virtual education opportunities, access to the foundation’s online community of women and a $5,000 grant for business education and professional development.

“The virtual curriculum is the cornerstone of the fellowship,” said Laurie Fabiano, president of the Tory Burch Foundation. “Not only can our Fellows learn from industry experts, but they can also tailor it to their needs as they juggle their businesses, caregiving and more.”

Since its launch in 2015, the Fellows Program has served more than 180 women entrepreneurs. Nearly 25 percent of founders in the program have surpassed $1 million in revenue, several have gone on to raise more than $10 million in venture funding and many have forged national partnerships with major retailers. The fellowship supports both service-and product-based businesses across industries, and many of the companies represented are purpose-driven.

Avani Sarkar, 2021 Fellow and founder of Modi Toys, said: “When I applied to the fellowship, I expected to meet with experts to help me scale my small business — something I really wanted. But what I didn’t expect was to connect with so many entrepreneurs who would help make this journey feel a bit less lonely — something I needed. Entrepreneurship is a series of bets you take on yourself. I’m glad I took one by applying for this program because it has been a true game changer.”

Applications will remain open from today through Nov. 12. Fifty Fellows will be revealed in the spring of 2022, and the fellowship begins in the summer of 2022. Applications are available at ToryBurchFoundation.org/Fellows.

Applicants must be a woman-identifying entrepreneur who owns the largest or equal stake in a qualifying business that is majority (51 percent or more) owned and controlled by women. The business must be for-profit, from any industry, early-stage (one to five years of operations preferred), generating revenues (minimum of $75,000 preferred) and formed under U.S. law and operating in the U.S.

The Tory Burch Foundation advances women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship in the U.S. by providing access to capital, education and digital resources. The Fellows Program has provided more than $1.5 million in grants to help women grow their businesses. The Tory Burch Capital Program, powered by Bank of America, has distributed over $65 million in loans to more than 3,500 women entrepreneurs. Each month, the Foundation provides online tools and digital education to more than 450,000 women and more than 10,000 women have created their business plans on the digital destination, ToryBurchFoundation.org.

 

