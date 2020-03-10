By  on March 10, 2020

PARIS — Luxury streetwear label Les Benjamins has signed with its first outside investor, Esas Holding, through the Turkish family-owned investment firm’s venture capital branch Esas Ventures. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Les Benjamins was founded in 2011 by Bunyamin Aydin as a brand blending urban silhouettes with cultural elements, notably from his Turkish heritage. It counts Jay-Z, who opened his On The Run II world tour wearing one of its jackets, or Rita Ora among its fans.

