U.S. Becomes Richemont’s Largest Market in Q1, as Sales Rise Worldwide

The U.S. was Richemont's largest single market in the April to June period, with sales climbing 41 percent to 1.34 billion euros due to domestic spending.

Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel
Panerai's Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel watch. Courtesy Image

LONDON – In the fiscal first quarter Compagnie Financière Richemont posted double-digit revenue gains across all product categories and regions, except for Asia-Pacific. It achieved the results against an uncertain economic backdrop plagued by surging inflation, ongoing supply chain problems, and the impact of lockdowns in China.

At actual exchange rates, sales rose 20 percent to 5.26 billion euros. At constant rates they were up 12 percent in the April to June period.

In a trading update on Friday, the parent of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chloé said the U.S. became its largest single market in the three-month period, with sales climbing 41 percent to 1.34 billion euros due to domestic spending.

At constant exchange, sales in the U.S. were up 25 percent and accounted for 22 percent of overall sales in the three months.

