Under Armour Cuts Projections as Inflation Bites Into Business

The macro-economic challenges continue to take their toll on Under Armour.

On Thursday, prior to the opening of the stock market, the Baltimore-based sports brand said that although its revenue of $1.6 billion in the second quarter beat analyst estimates, it is now forecasting fiscal 2023 sales to rise in the low single digits, down from the 5 percent to 7 percent it had projected earlier. Operating income is now seen reaching $270 million to $290 million, down from the previous range of $300 million to $325 million.

The lowered expectations come as a result of a “more challenging retail environment and additional negative impacts from changes in foreign currency,” the company said.

In the second quarter, the company said operating income was $119 million, or 19 cents a diluted share, and revenue rose 2 percent to $1.6 billion compared to the prior-year period. Wholesale revenue was up 4 percent to $948 million while direct-to-consumer sales fell 4 percent to $577 million due to a 9 percent drop in sales at its retail stores that offset the 4 percent increase in e-commerce sales, which represented 36 perent of total DTC sales in the period.

In North America, sales were down 2 percent to $1 billion while international revenue rose 7 percent, driven by a 9 percent gain in EMEA, 7 percent in Asia-Pacific and 3 percent in Latin America.

Apparel revenue in the quarter was down 2 percent overall to $1 billion and accessories sales fell 12 percent to $111 million, while footwear sales increased 14 percent to $376 million.

Despite the challenges, the company remains focused on its mission of offering performance product to athletes, a strategy it hopes will pay off in the future.

“We’re pleased to have delivered second-quarter results that were in line with our expectations,” said Colin Browne, interim president and chief executive officer. “While we anticipate the immediate macroeconomic backdrop to stay uncertain — we are taking a balanced approach to mitigate near-term pressures while continuing to focus on the long-term strength of our brand.

“By leaning into these strengths — performance product innovation, deep consumer connections, and empowering athletes — our team is working tirelessly across multiple growth opportunities. From refining our target consumer to young athletes and creating the space necessary to broaden our product aperture — we’re taking action to pivot to the growth we know the Under Armour brand is capable of over the long term.”

Under Armour began its fiscal year on April 1, 2022.