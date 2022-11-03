×
Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Under Armour Cuts Projections as Inflation Bites Into Business

The Baltimore-based sports brand is being impacted by challenging retail sales and foreign currency issues.

Under Armour
Under Armour remains ocused on sports apparel and footwear. coutesy

The macro-economic challenges continue to take their toll on Under Armour.

On Thursday, prior to the opening of the stock market, the Baltimore-based sports brand said that although its revenue of $1.6 billion in the second quarter beat analyst estimates, it is now forecasting fiscal 2023 sales to rise in the low single digits, down from the 5 percent to 7 percent it had projected earlier. Operating income is now seen reaching $270 million to $290 million, down from the previous range of $300 million to $325 million.

The lowered expectations come as a result of a “more challenging retail environment and additional negative impacts from changes in foreign currency,” the company said.

In the second quarter, the company said operating income was $119 million, or 19 cents a diluted share, and revenue rose 2 percent to $1.6 billion compared to the prior-year period. Wholesale revenue was up 4 percent to $948 million while direct-to-consumer sales fell 4 percent to $577 million due to a 9 percent drop in sales at its retail stores that offset the 4 percent increase in e-commerce sales, which represented 36 perent of total DTC sales in the period.

In North America, sales were down 2 percent to $1 billion while international revenue rose 7 percent, driven by a 9 percent gain in EMEA, 7 percent in Asia-Pacific and 3 percent in Latin America.

Apparel revenue in the quarter was down 2 percent overall to $1 billion and accessories sales fell 12 percent to $111 million, while footwear sales increased 14 percent to $376 million.

Despite the challenges, the company remains focused on its mission of offering performance product to athletes, a strategy it hopes will pay off in the future.

“We’re pleased to have delivered second-quarter results that were in line with our expectations,” said Colin Browne, interim president and chief executive officer. “While we anticipate the immediate macroeconomic backdrop to stay uncertain — we are taking a balanced approach to mitigate near-term pressures while continuing to focus on the long-term strength of our brand.

“By leaning into these strengths — performance product innovation, deep consumer connections, and empowering athletes — our team is working tirelessly across multiple growth opportunities. From refining our target consumer to young athletes and creating the space necessary to broaden our product aperture — we’re taking action to pivot to the growth we know the Under Armour brand is capable of over the long term.”

Under Armour began its fiscal year on April 1, 2022.

