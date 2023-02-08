Under Armour Earnings Above Projections in Third Quarter

Under Armour had an unexpected win Wednesday morning when it reported higher-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, leading the company to raise its full-year projections.

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, rose to $121.6 million, or 27 cents a share, from $109.7 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Overall sales rose 3.4 percent to $1.58 billion thanks to a 14 percent gain in international revenue that offset the 2 percent decline in North America.

Wholesale revenue was up 7 percent to $820 million while direct-to-consumer sales fell 1 percent to $715 million due to a 6 percent drop in the company’s owned and operated stores. E-commerce sales, however, increased 7 percent and now represent 45 percent of direct-to-consumer sales.

By category, apparel sales dipped 2 percent to $1 billion while footwear revenue was up 25 percent to $354 million. Sales of accessories declined 2 percent to $105 million.

“We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results and remain on track to achieve our full-year operational and financial goals,” said Colin Browne, Under Armour’s interim president and chief executive officer. “Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further — leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

As reported, right before Christmas, Under Armour reached outside its four walls to name Marriott International president Linnartz to the president and CEO post. She will join the company later this month. Linnartz takes the spot that was vacated when Patrik Frisk stepped down in June. Since then, Browne has been leading the business and upon her arrival, he will return to his post as chief operating officer.

As a result of the strong showing, Under Armour raised its outlook for fiscal 2023 and is now projecting earnings per share of 52 to 56 cents a share, up from 44 cents to 48 cents. Sales are still expected to be in the low-single-digit range and operating income also remains unchanged at $270 million to $290 million projected.