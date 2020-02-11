By  on February 11, 2020

Under Armour’s stock fell after the company failed to impress investors in the first leg of its comeback strategy. 

Shares plunged by more than 15 percent Tuesday in pre-market trading hours after the Baltimore, Md.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear brand reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers