The cost of the coronavirus continues to stack up for Under Armour.

In fact, the Baltimore, Md.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear maker’s losses topped $590 million in the most recent quarter — and that’s only through the end of March.

“During the first quarter, our results in January and February were tracking well to our plan,” Patrik Frisk, Under Armour president and chief executive officer said in a statement. “Since mid-March, as the pandemic accelerated dramatically in North America and EMEA and retail store closures ensued, we’ve experienced a significant decline in revenue across all markets.”

More precisely, for the three-month period ending March 31, revenues were $930 million, down from $1.2 billion during 2019’s first quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s loss widened to $590 million, compared with $63 million the same time last year.

Like many retailers, Under Armour temporarily closed stores in North America in mid March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It’s no surprise then that sales across all three categories — apparel, footwear and accessories — fell during the quarter. Apparel revenue decreased 23 percent to $598 million, footwear fell 28 percent to $210 million and accessories declined 17 percent to $68 million.

There was a slight uptick in the company’s e-commerce business — up 14 percent in revenues — but it wasn’t enough to offset losses in other channels, including wholesale, where revenues fell 28 percent to $592 million.

View Gallery Related Gallery Mother’s Day 2020: Designers’ Motherly Memories

The North American business — where the company does the majority of its business — also fell, 28 percent to $609 million in revenues.

“As a result, like so many businesses, we’ve had to make very difficult decisions, including temporarily laying off teammates in our U.S. retail stores and distribution centers along with other actions to ensure we protect Under Armour’s financial stability,” Frisk continued.

Under Armour also said it would reduce employee incentive compensation, decrease employee travel, new hires and other discretionary spending, and postpone other capital expenditures, thereby saving about $325 million.

In addition, in February, Under Armour executives said the brand was considering ditching its plans for a long-awaited New York City flagship.

The planned store — a 53,000-square-foot unit set to open in the former FAO Schwarz space at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan — has been in the works since 2016. But by scrapping the store, the company could save millions, and instead focus on smaller, more profitable stores.

Under Armour would still be liable for the terms of the Fifth Avenue lease. But David Bergman, Under Armour’s chief financial officer, said the company would consider subletting the space. If the company did abandon the store, it would lead to pretax restructuring changes of between $225 million and $250 million, which would be part of a larger restructuring program that could lead to charges of up to $425 million. If implemented, the restructuring initiatives could drive between $30 million and $50 million in pre-tax benefits for fiscal year 2020.

Under Armour did not comment on its plans for the store Monday. Nor did it comment on the roughly 1,500 to 1,700 stores it previously said it would open around the world in the next three to four years.

Meanwhile, Wall Street remains skeptical. Shares, which were trading down more than 3 percent in Monday’s pre-market hours, are down nearly 55 percent year-over-year.