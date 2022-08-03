Under Armour Lowers Income Projections After Sluggish Q1

Under Armour is not expecting a robust second half.

In reporting sluggish results for the first quarter of fiscal ’23 on Wednesday morning, the Baltimore-based sports firm reduced its expectations for the year, and is now projecting that operating income will be $300 million to $325 million, down from previous projections of $375 million to $400 million. Excluding an expense related to ongoing litigation, adjusted operating income is expected to now reach $310 million to $335 million and diluted earnings per share are now projected to be 61 cents to 67 cents, down from the previous expectation of 79 cents to 84 cents.

Sales, however, are still expected to increase 5 percent to 7 percent.

In the first quarter, Under Armour reported operating income of $34 million, adjusted operating income of $44 million, and diluted earnings per share of 2 cents. Sales in the period ended June 20 were flat at $1.3 billion compared to the prior year.

While wholesale revenue increased 3 percent to $792 million, direct-to-consumer sales fell 7 percent to $521 million, driven by an 8 percent decline in owned and operated store revenue, the company said. In addition, e-commerce revenue, which represented 39 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business in the quarter, declined 6 percent.

Specifically, sales in North America were flat compared to the $909 million posted in the same period last year, and international revenue declined 3 percent to $431 million as sales fell 8 percent in Asia-Pacific and 1 percent in EMEA. Latin American sales were up 6 percent. Apparel sales fell 1 percent to $868 million, accessories sales dropped 13 percent to $97 million, and footwear revenue fell 1 percent to $347 million.

Colin Browne, interim president and chief executive officer, noted: “We delivered our quarter, are holding our full-year revenue outlook, and remain bullish on our brand strength while we navigate the current environment. Our relentless approach of delivering groundbreaking innovation will continue to manifest through 2022 and beyond as we work to unleash the full potential of the Under Armour brand.”

Browne continued, “Moving forward, we are digging in to amplify the strengths of our core strategy while creating additional opportunities for athletes to wear UA throughout their day. I have full confidence in the exceptional capabilities of our global team to deliver more pronounced growth and profitability over the long term.”

Browne, the former chief operating officer, stepped up to the top position when Patrik Frisk announced in May that he would be stepping down as CEO on June 1 after just over two years.

The company is planning to hold an earnings call later this morning.