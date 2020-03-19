By  on March 19, 2020

Under Armour joined archrival Nike and other American brands in stepping up to make a donation to the fight against the coronavirus.

Early Thursday, the Baltimore-based activewear brand made a $2 million pledge that encompassed a $1 million donation to Feeding America and another $1 million to host a 30-day fitness challenge with Good Sports.

