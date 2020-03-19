By and  on March 19, 2020

Under Armour and Keen are among the latest American brands stepping up to make donations to fight against fallout from the coronavirus.

Early Thursday, the Baltimore-based activewear brand made a $2 million pledge that encompassed a $1 million donation to Feeding America and another $1 million to host a 30-day fitness challenge with Good Sports.

