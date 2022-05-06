Under Armour Underwhelms in Quarter, Stock Sinks

Under Armour Inc.’s growth disappointed in the most recent quarter, referred to as a “transitional” one as the company changes its fiscal year.

Net losses tallied $59.6 million, or 13 cents a diluted share, and compared with earnings of $77.8 million, or 17 cents, a year earlier.

Gross margins decreased 350 basis points to 46.5 percent of sales, driven mostly by higher freight expenses amid the global supply chain back up, while higher expenses and restructuring and impairment charges also weighed on the quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the company said its losses were $3 million, or 1 cent a share.

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31 inched up 3.5 percent to $1.3 billion from $1.26 billion a year ago.

Wholesale sales grew 4 percent to $829 million as the brand’s direct to consumer revenues increased to $441 million. Apparel revenues increased 8 percent to $877 million while footwear slipped 4 percent to $297 million and accessories fell 18 percent to $97 million.

Investors were looking for a stronger performance and sent shares of the active brand down 15.1 percent to $11.29 in premarket trading on Friday.

Patrik Frisk, chief executive officer, said: “Having successfully executed a multi-year transformation and after delivering a record year in 2021 — we are continuing to serve the needs of athletes amid an increasingly more uncertain marketplace. As global supply challenges and emergent COVID-19 impacts in China eventually normalize, we are confident that the strength of the Under Armour brand coupled with our powerful growth strategy positions us well to deliver sustainable, profitable returns to shareholders over the long-term.”

Under Armour’s Chicago brand house. Matt Rybczynski

The company, which is now in the midst of its fiscal first quarter, gave an outlook that it said took into account “current visibility, including ongoing supply chain challenges, COVID-19 uncertainty, and inflationary trends.”

Revenues this year are expected to rise 5 percent to 7 percent with gross margins down 150 to 200 basis points. Adjusted earnings per share are slated to come in at 63 cents to 68 cents, with the top end of that range being on par with the comparable period a year earlier.

