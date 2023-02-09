×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

The Truth About Pamela Anderson

Fashion

Hermès Wins Court Battle Against Mason Rothschild

Business

Fendi Opens New Flagships in Seoul and Tokyo

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in First Half of 2023

In fiscal 2022, Unilever's turnover rose 14.5 percent to 60.1 billion euros, with underlying growth driven chiefly by higher prices due to cost inflation.

Unilever House in London.
Unilever House in London. Courtesy image

LONDON Higher prices due to inflation drove growth at Unilever in fiscal 2022, and the trend looks likely to continue in the first half of the current year.

Turnover in the 12 months to Dec. 31 was 60.1 billion euros, up 14.5 percent compared with the previous year. Underlying sales grew 9 percent following an 11.3 percent hike in prices. Sales volumes for the year declined 2.1 percent.

The consumer giant’s beauty and wellbeing division saw annual sales increase 20.8 percent to 12.3 billion euros, with underlying sales up 7.8 percent.

Personal care, which includes mass-market brands such as Dove, Vaseline and Pond’s, rose 15.9 percent to 13.6 billion euros. Like-for-like sales were up 7.9 percent.

Related Galleries

Unilever said the growth in its beauty, wellbeing and personal care divisions came mainly from price hikes resulting from higher input costs.

In the beauty and wellbeing division, which owns brands such as such as Tatcha, Living Proof and Ren, sales volumes were “slightly positive.” Unilever said that its prestige health and wellbeing brands now account for more than 2.5 billion euros of turnover.

In the 12 months, Unilever’s net profit rose 24.9 percent to 8.3 billion euros, bolstered by increases in pricing and by disposals. Underlying earnings per share were 2.57 euros, down 2.1 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

The shareholder dividend, payable in March, will be around 0.43 euros per share.

Shareholders have been unimpressed with Unilever’s lackluster share price growth, one reason why chief executive officer Alan Jope will be stepping down later this year. He’ll be replaced by Hein Schumacher who was hand-picked by activist shareholder and board member Nelson Peltz, according to British media reports.

Jope, who will step down in July, said that underlying sales growth will be strong in 2023, “with improving volume performance and competitiveness as the year progresses. We will continue to price and drive our cost-savings programs in order to allow us to invest behind our brands and deliver improved margin.”

The company said that net material inflation in the first half of 2023 to be around 1.5 billion euros. That figure will be “significantly lower” in the second half, “though we do not expect cost deflation,” Unilever added.

In the first half, underlying price growth is set to remain high, and volume growth will be negative. Unilever said that volume will improve as price growth softens, but it is too early to say whether volume will “turn positive” in the second half.

It added that 2023 underlying sales growth will be “at least” in the upper half of its multi-year range of 3 to 5 percent range.

Unilever added that it plans to deliver “only a modest improvement” in underlying operating margin in the full year, as it plans for another year of increased investment. With cost inflation remaining high, underlying operating margin will be around 16 percent in the first half, the company added.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Unilever Says Inflation Will Remain High in the First Half of 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad