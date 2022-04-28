Unilever Sees Q1 Sales Rise From Ballooning Price Inflation

LONDON – Higher prices boosted Unilever’s first-quarter sales 7.3 percent to 13.8 billion euros, and the company is bracing for a further period of high inflation.

The company said Thursday in a trading statement that the underlying sales growth of 7.3 percent was due entirely to price hikes. Overall, sales were up 11.8 percent compared with last year.

Unilever’s CEO Alan Jope said the company has been “executing well in a very challenging input-cost environment,” and against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. He noted the underlying growth in the quarter was driven by “strong pricing,” rather than sales volumes.

Jope said the company has been maintaining robust investment in its top brands, and also grew its 13 brands which turn over a billion euros or more by 8.8 percent in the quarter. E-commerce sales, he added, now represent 14 percent of turnover following another quarter of strong double-digit growth.

“Our priority markets of the U.S., India and China all grew competitively. We continue to reshape our portfolio into high-growth spaces, with Prestige Beauty and Functional Nutrition again growing strongly,” said Jope, adding that the company remains “on track” to deliver the previously announced, simpler, more category-focused organization structure on July 1, 2022.

“There is more to do as we navigate our business through unprecedented cost inflation, but we are making good progress. We are committed to sustaining this step-up in our growth and competitiveness,” he added.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects input-cost inflation of around 2.1 billion euros in the first half. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the related increase in raw material inflation have raised Unilever’s cost forecast for the second half to around 2.7 billion euros.

As a result, prices will rise, and sales volumes will suffer, the company said. Underlying sales growth in the full year will be towards the top end of the previously guided range of 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent.

Unilever said the greatest area of uncertainty and volatility is around costs, and that the company expects to restore margin through pricing, mix and savings delivery during 2023 and 2024, “as market conditions normalize.”

In the three months to March 31, Unilever’s Beauty & Personal Care division grew 7.1 percent, driven by higher prices and strength in the Prestige Beauty division and vitamins, minerals and supplements.

Hair care posted mid single-digit growth, while skin cleansing delivered high single-digit growth with Dove, Lux and Lifebuoy performing well. Skin care grew low single-digit, driven by North Asia and South Asia while sales in North America were flat.

Prestige Beauty notched another quarter of double digit-growth, on top of a “very strong” prior year when the health and beauty channel re-opened after lockdowns began to ease. The Hourglass and Living Proof brands started strongly into the year, supported by the premium hair and make-up categories bouncing back, Unilever said.

Earlier this week, Living Proof announced the “Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins as its brand ambassador. To kick off the partnership, the beauty company said it will launch its latest brand campaign celebrating the mission of “science in action.” The campaign will run in North America and the U.K. this spring.