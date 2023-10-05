Unilever Is Upbeat About 2023 Following 10.5 Percent Uptick in Q1 Growth

LONDON — Unilever has started the year on a high, with underlying sales up 10.5 percent to 14.8 billion euros in the first fiscal quarter and a positive outlook for the year ahead.

The maker of brands ranging from Dove to Domestos said that sales rose 7 percent year-on-year in the three months to March 31, driven by a combination of price and volume growth.

Inflation continues to drive up input costs and sticker prices, although Unilever said it expects to see the impact soften “significantly” as the year progresses. The company is not expecting cost deflation, however.

For the full fiscal year, Unilever is anticipating “strong, underlying sales growth” with an improved volume performance compared with last year.

Growth will be “at least” in the upper end of Unilever’s multi-year range of 3 percent to 5 percent. The company said that underlying price growth will remain high in the first half, and decline through the year.

Chief executive officer Alan Jope, who is stepping down later this year and making way for his replacement Hein Schumacher, noted that growth was broad-based across the company and geographic regions.

Unilever’s CEO Alan Jope is retiring in July. Jude Edginton

He said that during the quarter Unilever “stepped up both the effectiveness of our innovation and the investment behind our brands. We continue to shift our portfolio into higher growth spaces. Our new operating model is driving focused resource allocation and is unlocking a culture of bolder, faster decision-making and disciplined execution,” he added.

Overall, sales in the Beauty & Wellbeing category rose to 3.1 billion euros in the first quarter, up 9.3 percent on an underlying basis, and up 13.3 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.

Unilever said that Vaseline and Pond’s delivered double-digit growth, supported by innovations with “additional consumer benefits,” such as the premium Gluta-Hya serum which promises to revitalize skin overnight and boost elasticity.

Strong performance in the division also came from a double-digit growth in the sub-categories of Prestige Beauty and Health & Wellbeing, which together account for 5 percent of Unilever’s group turnover.

Unilever said that Paula’s Choice, Hourglass and Liquid I.V., the hydrating electrolyte drink mix, contributed “strongly” to the uptick in prestige and wellbeing sales.

In a report following the results on Thursday, RBC Europe noted that Unilever has followed other staples companies in the first quarter with sales “handsomely exceeding” company-compiled consensus expectations.