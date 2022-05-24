Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Urban Outfitters Inc. Profits Hit by Inflationary Pressures

Top-line gains weren’t enough to offset rising prices throughout the supply chain.

Anthropologie
An Anthropologie store in Maryland. Anthropologie is part of the Urban Outfitters portfolio. Sipa USA via AP

Urban Outfitters is the latest retailer hit by rising costs throughout the supply chain. 

Free People
Pieces from Free People, which is owned by Urban Outfitters, Inc. Courtesy Photo

The firm — which counts Urban Outfitters, the Anthropologie Group, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn, among its brands, in addition to rental subscription service Nuuly and a food and beverage business under the greater company umbrella — revealed quarterly earnings results Tuesday afternoon, improving on top-line sales. But revenue gains were offset by rising costs throughout the supply chain, as well as lower initial merchandise markups. The excess fees and inventory caused the company to fall short on bottom-line profits, year-over-year. Shares of Urban fell more than 4 percent during Tuesday’s after-hour trading session, as a result.  

“Unfortunately, the impact of inflation on our costs of doing business more than offset the benefit of record revenues,” Richard A. Hayne, chief executive officer of Urban Outfitters Inc., said in a statement.

Related Galleries

He added on Tuesday evening’s conference call that Urban Outfitters’ North American business had a particularly difficult quarter, when compared with last year because of stimulus checks distributed a year ago. 

“This customer is the most sensitive to inflation,” Hayne said. “They are typically younger and earn less than their Anthropologie and Free People counterparts.” He added that Urban Outfitters’ North American business will likely underperform in the current quarter, compared with last year. 

Additional headwinds included added expenses from pricier-than-normal raw materials, rising transportation costs, an increase in SG&A expenses (up 22 percent for the quarter, or nearly $50 million), and added inventory expenses (an increase of nearly 32 percent for the quarter, or $152 million.)

“Inventory costs have increased due to higher product costs driven largely by higher inbound transportation expenses and raw materials costs,” the company said in a statement, adding that “due to ongoing global supply chain constraints, we are extending our lead times and holding more inventory. Finally, the Urban Outfitters brand’s sales came in lower than planned resulting in increased inventory levels at this point in time.”

Urban logged just $31.5 million in profits on account of those rising expenses, down from $53.5 million a year ago. 

Earlier in the day Abercrombie & Fitch revealed massive losses thanks to rising costs, causing company shares to plunge 30 percent during Tuesday’s trading session. Shares of mass-channel merchants Target and Walmart also took a hit earlier this month after similar headwinds — such as rising gas prices, excessive inventory and higher prices along the supply chain — ate into their bottom-line profits.

Still, Hayne said he was “pleased with the record Q1 sales,” emphasizing the underlying strength of the business on the call.  

“We do believe there is sort of a bifurcation that has happened as a result of the inflation and the stimulus checks sent out last year,” Hayne told analysts. “Urban customers are making a little bit less money than their Free People or Anthropologie counterparts. In the higher income brackets of those groups, inflation is not impacting her buying decisions. She wants to be out and about; she has many events, weddings to go to. What is impacting her decisions is the fashion and that she wants to look good for those events.”

For the three-month period ending April 30, total sales increased 13.4 percent, to top $1.05 billion, up from $927 million during fiscal 2022’s first quarter. Total retail segment net sales rose 12 percent, while comparable retail segment net sales increased 11 percent, thanks to double-digit growth in retail store sales and increased store traffic. The gains partially offset mid-single-digit declines in digital channel sales.

All brands had growth, but Anthropologie and Nuuly were the clear leaders with roughly $420 million in revenues, compared with $353 million; and $22.8 million, compared with $7.8 million from the same time last year, respectively. Comparable retail segment net sales also increased the most at Anthropologie (up 18 percent for the quarter), while the company attributed Nuuly’s growth to its increased subscriber base. 

Sales at the nameplate brand were nearly $358 million, up from $350 million a year ago, while Free People sales (which includes subbrand FP Movement) rose to $246 million, up from $213 million last year. Comparable retail segment net sales increased 1 percent at the Urban brand and 15 percent at Free People, during the quarter. 

FP Movement Hoka
Pieces from the FP Movement x Hoka footwear collaboration. Courtesy Photo

Other growth drivers included a 6 percent increase in net sales in the wholesale division, driven by a 9 percent increase at Free People thanks to recent collaborations, such as a renewed footwear collaboration with Hoka. The brand also unveiled an apparel collaboration with SoulCycle earlier this month.  

By category, apparel, led by dresses, and accessories, saw the most growth at the Anthropologie and Free People brands, while home and gifting categories decelerated during the quarter. 

The retailer ended the quarter with $71.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and roughly 675 brick-and-mortar stores across the portfolio in North America and Europe, in addition to the related e-commerce sites. 

Shares of Urban Outfitters, which closed down 7.93 Tuesday to $17.99 apiece, are down 48.5 percent, year-over-year.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Inflationary Pressures Reduce Urban Outfitters Inc.

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad