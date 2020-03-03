By  on March 3, 2020

Clearance sales rose at Urban Outfitters Inc. last quarter, cutting profits and causing the company’s shares to plummet in after-hours trading on Tuesday. 

The retailer — which includes the nameplate brand as well as Anthropologie, Free People and a food and beverage company — released quarterly earnings after the bell, which showed an improvement in topline sales but a hit to profits.

