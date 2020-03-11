The coronavirus crisis may impact Italy’s fashion industry business until 2021. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ In an exclusive interview, Confindustria Moda president Claudio Marenzi tried to forecast the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and also explained why the country will overcome it.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ "The spring 2020 season will be the most dramatically hit by the crisis, we will see negative repercussions also on the fall 2020 season and unfortunately I think that the spring 2021 season will be also affected. This will probably happen because the stores will be full with unsold goods from the previous year," Marenzi said. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio to read the full interview. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ Report: @aleturra85 ⁣ 📸: @shutterstocknow ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #coronavirus⁣ #italy