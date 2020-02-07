By  on February 7, 2020

VF Corp. joined the long line of fashion companies warning that a coronavirus-driven sales slowdown is going to land on their financial statements.

The company, parent to Vans, Timberland and The North Face, said about 60 percent of owned and partner stores have closed temporarily in China, where officials are taking increasingly drastic steps to curtail the outbreak. 

