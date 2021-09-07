Skip to main content
Veronica Wu Steps Down From VF Board

The size of the VF board will be reduced from 12 members to 11 members until a new director is identified.

Veronica Wu Steps Down From VF

VF Corp. said today that Veronica Wu has decided to step down from the company’s board, effective immediately.

She was appointed to the board in March 2019.

Wu’s decision to step down was not the result of any disagreement with VF on any matter relating to VF’s operations, policies or practices, VF said.

As a result of Wu stepping down, the size of the VF board will be reduced from 12 members to 11 members until a new director is identified.

Wu served on the finance and nominating and governance committees of VF’s board.

She had launched Hone Capital in 2015 to pioneer a new model of venture investing that combines machine learning with angel networks to deliver consistent return to scale. Before that she served from 2013 to 2015 as vice president of Tesla Motors overseeing its China operations and led the introduction of the company’s first car in the China market in 2014. Earlier, she worked at Apple, Inc., Motorola and McKinsey & Co.

 

 

