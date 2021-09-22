Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

The SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Generation Investment Management existing shareholders took part in the funding round.

Maximilian Bittner, ceo of Vestiaire Collective
Maximilian Bittner, ceo of Vestiaire Collective Courtesy Photo

PARIS – Vestiaire Collective, the platform selling pre-owned luxury goods, has raised 178 million euros in funding.

Tech investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Generation Investment Management existing shareholders BPIfrance, Condé Nast, Eurazeo, and certain funds managed by Fidelity International and Koreyla Capital reinvested.

“The additional funding will provide considerable financial flexibility to Vestiaire Collective, a certified B Corp, allowing the company to further accelerate towards its longterm objectives in a highly attractive segment within the circular economy,” the company said in a statement released Wednesday.

Fashion’s second-hand market has been heating up for some time, driven especially by young consumers favoring more sustainable practices.

Of the financing round’s investors, Maximilian Bittner, Vestiaire Collective’s chief executive officer, said: “Their respective experiences as preeminent global investors supporting high-growth business models will be highly valuable to us in our next phase of development.”

Related Galleries

“Vestiaire Collective is a great consumer-tech company that we believe is transforming the timeless luxury fashion industry for the better,” said Marcelo Claure, CEO and chief operating officer of SoftBank Group. “Vestiaire operates at the intersection of multiple sector trends with growth in luxury retail, ongoing shift to online and a focus on sustainability. And it is doing so with a business model that is well-positioned to scale globally.

The fundraising now values Vestiaire Collective at $1.7 billion. Claure joins the luxury reseller’s board, and Generation Investment Management takes an observer seat.

Vestiaire Collective’s business keeps accelerating. During the past 12 months, it increased its number of orders by more than 90 percent globally. In the U.S., the uptick was 100 percent, making the country the platform’s largest market today. Meanwhile, orders grew by 150 percent in Asia.

In March, Kering snagged a 5 percent stake and board representation in Vestiaire Collective.

FOR MORE, SEE:

A Resale First: Vestiaire Collective Achieves B Corp Status

Ganni, Vestiaire Collective Partner on Debut Circular Clothing Project

Mytheresa Joins the Resale Game With Vestiaire Collective

 

 

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Vestiaire Collective Raises 178 Million Euros

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad