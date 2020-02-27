Calling each an “industry-first” — in luxury goods, Prada SpA signed with Crédit Agricole Group for a 50 million euro, sustainability, five-year term loan last November, while today VF Corp. formally revealed the close of its first green bond.

In its fiscal year 2019, VF generated $13.8 billion in revenue. The offering includes 500 million euros in financing for projects encompassing sustainable products and materials, sustainable operations and supply chains and “natural carbon sinks” for the likes of its brands: Timberland, Vans, The North Face and Dickies.