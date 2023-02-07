×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

A Closer Look at the Streetwear in Netflix’s ‘You People’ 

Fashion

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two

Fashion

Stella McCartney Receives Honor From King Charles

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Interim chief Benno Dorer cut VF’s dividend and plans to sell the backpack business while sharpening operational focus.

vans model on bench denim mini skirt
Vans is looking to connect with consumers in new ways. Courtesy

Benno Dorer hasn’t wasted any time rolling up his sleeves as interim chief executive officer of VF Corp.

Dorer, who moved into the corner office after Steve Rendle abruptly left the company in December, said VF would cut its dividend, explore the sale of its “non-core” backpack business, cut costs and eliminate “non-strategic” spending, while continuing to focus on the consumer with targeted investments. 

“I have uncovered areas of strength and promise but also gained a deeper understanding of where we must improve,” Dorer said of his first two months on a conference call with analysts. 

Related Galleries

What’s not clear is just how long he intends to stay in the role.

“I do plan to use my time to make a positive difference to VF’s business and organization,” he said. “My overall theme for today is that VF will sharpen its near-term focus on the biggest consumer opportunities within our existing brand portfolio and on enhanced operational performance.” 

VF — which is parent to Vans, Supreme, The North Face, Timberland and more — also cut its quarterly dividend to 30 cents a share, a 41 percent decline from the previous quarter. It’s a redirection of funds that comes in the wake of continued struggles at the once white-hot Vans business and the $2.1 billion-plus acquisition of Supreme, which gave VF cache and also $422 million writedowns. 

supreme denim
Looks from Supreme.

But the former Clorox Co. CEO reaffirmed VF’s annual outlook — narrowing the range some to earnings per share of $2.05 to $2.15 from the $2 to $2.20 previously projected. 

Investors, who were vexed by four cuts to the outlook last year and worried about a dividend cut, seemed to breathe a mini sigh of relief now that the next shoe had dropped. Shares of VF increased 2.4 percent to $29.20 following the after-market earnings release. 

“We are clear-eyed about VF’s performance barriers, which are predominantly operational in nature, and our near-term priority is to put aggressive plans in place to improve our execution,” Dorer said. “We are not reaching our full potential as a company. The good news though is that doing so is largely within our control.”

In addition to being more consistent with its brands, particularly Vans, VF intends to live up to its reputation as a savvy supply chain giant. 

Dorer said the company must “return to delivering products to our consumers and customers on time and at lower cost to VF.  Supply chain has long been a core competitive advantage of VF, but recent performance also requires focus.”

Benno Dorer, VF Corp.'s interim president and CEO. blue shirt white pants
Benno Dorer, VF Corp.’s interim president and CEO. Courtesy

VF’s third-quarter net income fell 1.9 percent to $507.9 million, or $1.31 a diluted share, down from $517.8 million, or $1.32, a year earlier. 

Adjusted earnings per share declined 17 percent to $1.12, but were better than the 98 cents analysts had penciled in after some tough sledding earlier in the year.

Revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31 decreased 2.6 percent to $3.5 billion from $3.6 billion. In constant currencies, revenues increased 3 percent. The outdoor brands proved strongest, with The North Face revenues up 13 percent in constant dollars, while Timberland was ahead 6 percent. 

Vans, which is already in the midst of a turnaround after falling out of step with its core customers, saw revenues drop 9 percent in constant currencies. 

Dorer noted that Vans rose 7 percent in constant currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, while most of the weakness was in North America. “We must do better with Vans in its home market and we will,” he said. 

With VF tweaking its biggest brand, getting back into its supply chain groove and costs being managed closely, the company seems to be on the dealmaking sidelines for now.

“Smart acquisitions will remain part of the VF playbook, but near term we believe we are best served to return to strong shareholder value creation by taking advantage of the many opportunities offered by our portfolio of beloved brands, including those acquired in the recent years,” said Dorer. 

That seems to be a vote of confidence for Supreme, which was acquired in 2022 and was hardly mentioned on the conference call.

On the way out is the backpack business, which includes Jansport, Kipling and Eastpak. Analysts estimate the brands generate combined revenues of more than $500 million. VF is also raising at least $100 million through other asset sales, including real estate. 

Proceeds from those sales could help VF refinance some debt coming due and get its dividend back on track as operations are tightened up.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Hot Summer Bags

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

VF Corp. Retools After CEO Switch, Company Not Reaching ‘Full Potential’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad