×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bridal Fall 2023 Trends: Voluminous Ballgowns, Minimalism and Bows

Business

Gagosian Denies It Is in Talks With LVMH

Fashion

Flats, Comfy Basics, Italian Brands Dominate Lyst Index as Platform Grows Its Scope

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Writedown

The company logged net losses and sales declines in the second quarter as the economy weakened.

Kith x Vault by Vans Summer Collection
A closer look at the Kith x Vault by Vans summer collection. Courtesy of Kith

Outdoor and active stalwart VF Corp. logged revenue declines and net losses for the fiscal second quarter — as falling sales at Vans and a $422 million writedown at Supreme weighed on results. 

But Steve Rendle, chairman, president and chief executive officer, who telegraphed the results at an investors’ meeting last month, said the apparel giant still has the power of portfolio on its side. 

“VF’s balanced performance in [the second quarter] demonstrates the resiliency of our brand portfolio against a more disrupted global marketplace,” Rendle said. “Our purpose-built portfolio of iconic, deeply loved brands continues to benefit from tailwinds in the outdoor, active, streetwear and workwear spaces while we also actively address the near-term challenges at Vans, the ongoing COVID-19-related disruption in China, and the broader macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, which have created tremendous uncertainty for all businesses and consumers.

Related Galleries

“In the near term, in light of the challenging environment, we are acting proactively to generate increased revenue through the balance of the year while protecting profitability by tightly controlling all non-strategic spend,” the CEO said. 

VF’s second-quarter net losses tallied $118.4 million, or 31 cents a diluted share, which compared with year-ago earnings of $464.1 million, or $1.18. 

Adjusted earnings per share fell 34 percent to 73 cents. 

The adjusted bottom line factors out the writedown on Supreme’s “goodwill and indefinite-lived trademark intangible asset.” 

VF said: “The impairment charges were driven by non-operating factors including higher interest rates and foreign currency fluctuations.”

The charge does not impact Supreme’s business or necessarily reflect on the brand itself, but does shine a spotlight on the fallout in the global economy from rampant inflation and the threat of recession as companies, currencies and central bankers around the world try to adjust rapidly in a highly unusual market. 

Revenues for the three months fell 4 percent to $3.08 billion from $3.2 billion, although the top line increased 2 percent in constant currencies. 

The struggling Vans business, which is being reset, saw revenues fall 13 percent to $1 billion (down 8 percent in constant currencies) while The North Face gained 8 percent to $1 billion (up 14 percent in constant currencies). 

Steve Rendle headshot black shirt
Steve Rendle Aaron Lucy

On a conference call with analysts, Rendle said: “While consumer health remains relatively intact across most of our markets, we continue to see global trends resulting in more choiceful and cautious spending behavior. In North America, we saw mixed back-to-school results across product categories and today we are seeing variable traffic patterns across channels and an elevating promotional environment in most markets.”

Inventories at the end of the quarter were up 88 percent, driven by a $510 million increase in in-transit inventory after VF modified terms with most of its suppliers to take ownership of inventory when it’s shipped instead of when it arrives. Along with that, accounts payable increased 91 percent. 

While the company said its supply chain is humming along again, its raw material suppliers in China were caught up in an eight-week lockdown in the first quarter that is still contributing to product delays.

Investors were ready for the results and shares of the company dipped just modestly, falling 0.2 percent to $28.15 in after-hours trading.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Hot Summer Bags

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

VF Hit by Vans Declines, Supreme Write Down

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad