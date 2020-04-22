The Victoria’s Secret sale may soon be canceled.

As first reported by WWD, Sycamore Partners, which sought to buy the struggling lingerie retailer before the coronavirus began spreading around the globe, is having second thoughts. The private equity firm filed a lawsuit in a Delaware court on Wednesday, asking a judge to terminate the deal.

Victoria’s Secret, which is owned by L Brands, said it plans to fight the lawsuit.

“L Brands believes that Sycamore Partners’ purported termination of the transaction agreement is invalid,” according to a company statement. “L Brands will vigorously defend the lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies to enforce its contractual rights, including the right of specific performance. L Brands intends to continue working towards closing the transactions contemplated by the transaction agreement.”

Like many other retailers, Victoria’s Secret was forced to close its stores in mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Victoria’s Secret and Pink e-commerce shops were also temporarily out of service. The following month, all in-store associates and a handful of corporate employees were furloughed to help control costs. In addition, L Brands, which also owns the Bath & Body Works and Pink brands, skipped on its April rent payments.

Sycamore said this was a violation of the original agreement. With roughly 1,000 stores nationwide, Victoria’s Secret is heavily dependent on its store fleet for revenues.

In February, the private equity firm agreed to buy 55 percent of the Victoria’s Secret division from L Brands for $525 million. The transaction, which was set to close in 2020’s second quarter, included both the Victoria’s Secret lingerie and beauty divisions, along with the Pink brand. The buyout meant that L Brands would retain a minority stake in the lingerie brand and that the most profitable division, the Bath & Body Works brand, would become a standalone firm.

Shares of L Brands fell more than 24 percent on Wednesday after the lawsuit was filed by Sycamore. By mid-morning, trading in the stock was halted.