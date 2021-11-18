Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million in Supply Chain Disruptions, but Investors Don’t Seem to Mind

Shares closed up 14.65 percent Thursday to $57.91 apiece.

Bella Hadid Victoria's Secret
Bella Hadid in Victoria's Secret, holiday 2021. Courtesy Photo Zoey Grossman

Supply chain issues continue to plague the retail industry ahead of the all-important holiday fourth quarter, and Victoria’s Secret is no different. 

The retailer is anticipating approximately $100 million in supply chain disruptions in the fourth quarter. 

“So it’s a really big thing,” Martin Water, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, told analysts on Thursday morning’s conference call. “To go into the season we ordered around 200 million units of stock and 90 million of those 200 million are delayed. That’s 45 percent of our purchase requirement for the full season delayed. And the delays are between two and nine weeks. In some cases we won’t get the merchandise at all. So all of our plans are being reworked. Ninety percent of our merchandise will come in by air and that doesn’t make it super quick because air in the old days meaning a year ago used to be two days. It is now more like nine days. And in addition to that, we have 100 vessels at anchor right now that are not going ashore. And all of that winds up to $150 million of the cost pressure, $50 million of which we recorded in the third quarter, $100 million of which will be in the fourth quarter.” 

Related Galleries

Paloma Elsesser Victoria's Secret
Paloma Elsesser in Victoria’s Secret, holiday 2021. Courtesy Photo Zoey Grossman

Pandemic supply chain disruptions and increased demand around the holiday shopping season are not specific to Victoria’s Secret. In fact, everyone from big-box retailers Target Corp. and Walmart Inc., to department stores like Kohl’s and Macy’s, have bemoaned the effects of supply chain headwinds during recent earnings. But the disruptions are not impacting all Wall Street firms the same. 

Shares of Victoria’s Secret closed up 14.65 percent Thursday to 57.91 apiece, despite the anticipated $100 million loss. 

“We continue to believe investors grew too concerned over broad retail performance following second-quarter results, succumbing to government fears of supply chain constraints and inflation, which are just the scary way of saying tight inventory and higher price points,” Simeon Siegel, managing director and senior retail analyst at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note. 

“While spot ocean freight rates remain elevated, [Victoria’s Secret] has actually decreased sequentially from [third-quarter average] levels in the first few weeks of [the fourth quarter], while air freight rates remain near pandemic highs, [upward of] 15 percent sequentially so far in [the fourth quarter],” Siegel continued. “The [year-over-year] percentage increases in rates have also narrowed from [third quarter] into [fourth quarter], with trucking costs telling a similar story. Selling less and charging more continues to drive upside, and we expect [Victoria’s Secret] to continue benefiting.”

Ike Boruchow, senior retail analyst at Wells Fargo, rated Victoria’s Secret stock “overweight,” setting a new, higher price target for shares between $85 and $90 apiece, and writing in a note that the retailer’s recovery story “remains undervalued.” 

“While we expect the shares on a better-than-feared [third-quarter] and [fourth-quarter] outlook, we don’t see anything today that changes our bullish stance on the company, particularly with the shares trading in the $50s after-hours [on Wednesday],” Boruchow wrote in the note. “We’re much more focused on the brand’s healthy momentum [than supply chain headwinds] and the stock’s valuation. [There’s] a lot to like in a tough retail environment. 

“Importantly, we view this [$100 million disruption] as management’s opportunity to put sell-side expectations in the right place, including messaging [of] a continuation of supply chain and inflationary pressures into at least spring 2022,” the analyst continued. 

For Love & Lemons Victoria's Secret
Waters called out strength in bras in the most recent quarter and said Victoria’s Secret will continue to work with third-party retailers, such as For Love & Lemons, shown here. Courtesy Photo

Aside from increased expenses, Water said the biggest downside to supply chain disruptions was Victoria’s Secret inability to chase new trends midseason. 

“Normally we would buy a season [with] 55 percent or 45 percent chase,” he explained on the call. “We can’t do that now. You’ve got to place all of your bets [in advance]. And the same will be true for the spring season. It’s just not safe to leave orders on the table, money on the table and chase it later. So we’re more buying forward, with longer lead times, less agility in our supply chain and more reworking of our plans on a daily basis to respond to what we have.” 

The CEO added that lower inventory levels have not led to faster sell-throughs. 

“I don’t buy that scarcity equals faster selling. We don’t see that happening at all,” Waters said. “[Supply chain disruptions] impact the customer in that she doesn’t see the array of newness that she’s used to seeing at this time of year. Now that will put pressure on November. We hope that December will be better and we’re expecting that December will be better, and we think that there’s some upside in January, as well.”

Victoria’s Secret also raised its fourth-quarter and full-year guidance, which might have caused the Street to remain bullish on the stock. 

The firm is now expecting fourth-quarter revenues to be flat to up 3 percent, compared with 2020’s fourth-quarter revenues of $2.1 billion. The retailer is also anticipating full fiscal-year 2021 revenues to be in the range of $6.7 billion to $6.8 billion, an increase of about 25 percent, compared with 2020’s full-year sales results. 

“We have reason to believe we might do better, but we’re not guiding to that,” Waters told analysts.

Irina Shayk Victoria's Secret
Irina Shayk for Victoria’s Secret’s beauty. Courtesy Photo

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret continues to execute its comeback strategy, which includes updated storefronts, a new C-suite and board member line-up, a revised assortment and closing unprofitable locations for more lucrative markets, such as Israel, Milan and India

Waters called out strength in bras, including the lingerie division’s new mastectomy bra the firm purchased 12,000 units and sold out in five days and the Pink logo business, and said the first of three Victoria’s Secret’s “stores of the future” will open this weekend in Chicago.

“The repositioning of the brand continues to gain great momentum and that shows up in our sales. It shows up in the help of the file, shows up in our social media likes and follower-ship, 71 million followers on Instagram and some really strong responses,” Water said. 

On Wednesday, Victoria’s Secret told WWD exclusively that tennis star Naomi Osaka is joining the VS Collective, an initiative that includes women from diverse backgrounds who share their stories by way of partnerships and collaborations

Other members of the VS Collective include model and mental health advocate Hailey Bieber; actress and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra; World Champion freestyle skier Eileen Gu; professional soccer player and LGBTQ activist Megan Rapinoe; plus-size model Paloma Elsesser, and transgender model Valentina Sampaio. 

Hailey Bieber Victoria's Secret
Hailey Bieber joined Victoria’s Secret’s VS Collective earlier this year. Courtesy Photo Zoey Grossman

“So we feel really good about the diversity that we have across that mix and we feel really good about working with those partners in different ways,” Waters said. “We have a wide variety of ways in which we can partner with these incredible women and I can tell you that the Collective will grow. There will be more people included and we will grow this family in a really strong and inclusive way. 

“Our job is to just make the best out of the assortment that we’ve got and that’s what we’re doing on a day to day basis,” he added.

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Victoria’s Secret Anticipates $100 Million Fourth

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad