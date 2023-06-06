Victoria’s Secret Expands with Amazon

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is getting closer with Amazon.

The intimates company, which already sells beauty on the giant e-commerce site, said it is expanding the relationship and adding 4,000 items across its Victoria’s Secret and Pink brands.

That includes bras, panties, sleep, swim and loungewear, all of which are now carried in the Victoria’s Secret Amazon Fashion storefront, with Prime delivery.

This is the first time the brand’s core intimates offering has been made available at an outside retail platform in North America.

Greg Unis, chief growth officer at Victoria’s Secret, said, “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Amazon. Following the success of previous product launches, we have continued to expand our assortment offering with Amazon Fashion and it remains a natural extension of our owned channels.”

Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, added: “One of our missions at Amazon Fashion is to create shopping experiences that connect customers with brands they love. Adding a wide assortment of lingerie and apparel from Victoria’s Secret to our stores has been a seamless progression of our work together. We look forward to expanding our selection and inventing new ways for our customers to shop.”

Fashion brands have long been wary of Amazon and at first saw the e-commerce giant primarily as a competitor. But as the industry has shifted, becoming more digital and open to selling on outside platforms, brands have grown warmer, acknowledging the platform’s sheer reach.

On Tuesday, Morris Goldfarb, chairman and chief executive officer of G-III Apparel Group, which owns Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld and other brands, said his company was growing with Amazon.

“Our focus on developing sales across multiple distribution channels is yielding good results,” Goldfarb told analysts on the firm’s first-quarter conference call. “In particular, our digital business had strong growth of over 20 percent, an increase that outperformed the industry overall. This is primarily attributed to our focus on building our Amazon business, which was almost triple last year’s first quarter, led by outerwear, dresses and shoes.”