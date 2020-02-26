By  on February 26, 2020

The results are out: L Brands may have clipped its wings of Victoria’s Secret, but the lingerie brand continues to drag down the retailer. 

The company, which includes Bath & Body Works and Pink in the greater portfolio and has recently agreed to sell a majority stake of Victoria’s Secret to private equity firm Sycamore Partners, released fourth-quarter results Wednesday after the bell. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers