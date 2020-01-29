By
with contributions from Kellie Ell
 on January 29, 2020

L Brands Inc. might be ready to put its Victoria’s Secret problems behind it. 

The company is in talks to potentially sell the ailing chain, which forwarded a hyper-sexualized image that fell out of sync with consumers, a source told WWD Wednesday morning.

