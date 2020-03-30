@JessieReyez had long prepared to release an album on the subject of mortality. Then came a global health pandemic.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Last week, when she was supposed to be onstage at Madison Square Garden opening for Billie Eilish, Jessie Reyez was instead at home like the rest of us. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ While some artists are choosing to delay the release of new music during the coronavirus outbreak — Lady Gaga, for one — Reyez is pushing forward, hoping that her music can provide some sort of reprieve.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ “To be honest, I was nervous about releasing the album during this time because I felt like I didn’t want to be insensitive to what was going on at home,” Reyez says over the phone. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ That’s not to say it was an easy decision: the premise of her album, titled “Before Love Came to Kill Us,” is “to make people think about their mortality” — a theme that felt provocative when conceived, but feels especially triggering as the planet battles a global pandemic.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ‘Before Love Came to Kill Us,’ I think paints both worlds, the positive and the negative side of death, the positive and the negative side of love, the highs and lows. It’s able to hold the black and white at the same time.”⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @leighen ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdeye⁣ #jessiereyez ⁣ #music⁣ #newmusicfriday