Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating Up: Sources

The beauty company and the luxury e-commerce platform are said to be moving closer together and working on due diligence for a deal.

Cassandra Grey
Cassandra Grey Courtesy

Talks are heating up between beauty company Violet Grey and luxury platform Farfetch

WWD first reported that the two sides were considering a potential acquisition or partnership in April and multiple sources said the preliminary details are being wrapped up and that due diligence is beginning. 

The exact nature of the talks could not be learned, but Violet Grey — as well as its founder Cassandra Grey — could prove to be a vital link to the beauty industry as Farfetch looks to expand into the sector next year.

Both Grey and a Farfetch spokesperson declined to comment on Tuesday. 

Beauty has been in the works for some time at Farfetch, which has become an e-commerce force to be reckoned with, connecting high-end boutiques and brands with customers and building the groundwork to offer more and more services, from a connected physical store to advertising to fulfillment. 

Related Galleries

The company already has a mega partnership with Alibaba and Compagnie Financière Richemont — and could keep building on that with a separate deal in the works that could see Farfetch also link up with Richemont’s Yoox Net-a-porter business.

While any deal with Violet Grey would be on a smaller scale, the potential in beauty is big and Farfetch has made its approach to the sector a significant part of its planning. 

Chief customer officer Stephanie Phair updated Wall Street analysts on Farfetch’s beauty effort last month, saying the company would “offer a mix of both large and indie brands in the makeup and skin care space, and continue to ramp up our conversations as we carry on building the technology capabilities for this exciting opportunity.”

“We intend to enter beauty in an Only on Farfetch way, with a very compelling consumer proposition, generating excitement through storytelling between fashion, beauty and innovation to appeal to fashion lovers in an unrivaled way,” she said. 

And José Neves, Farfetch’s founder, chairman and chief executive officer, said the move into beauty would feed into another key initiative — advertising. 

“We’re opening to the beauty universe, right, where there’s a tremendous advertising, beauty advertising opportunity there,” Neves told analysts. “So the investments will be really around ad tech, expanding the inventory across our website and app and also in the team to really — to really drive this [advertising] business.”

Beauty works for Farfetch in several ways. The category brings more selection to the platform’s 3.6 million active users, who deliver an average order value above $600. If the category takes off, Farfetch becomes that much more important to the fashion brands that are also beauty brands. And the business creates more advertising opportunity in addition to new potential in distribution and connected stores and the rest of Farfetch’s services.

Adding Violet Grey could also help give the platform more cred with the beauty bunch and bring some extra content savvy into the mix. Amazon was said to be considering a similar approach and was said to have held talks with Violet Grey in 2017, although a deal never materialized.

 

More from WWD: 

Holiday Sales Meet Supply Chain, Worker Snafus for Retail

Cyber Monday Moderating, Sales Slip 1.4 Percent

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at Macy’s, Farfetch and Beyond

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Violet Grey and Farfetch Talks Heating

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad