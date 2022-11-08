×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Michelle Gass Named Levi Strauss President, Future CEO

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Celebrity investors include Lily Collins and Nina Dobrev.

Vivrelle
Vivrelle showroom. Courtesy Image.

Since raising its Series A funding in April 2021, Vivrelle’s membership club has seen its revenue increase by 600 percent and has caught the eye of more than one notable investor.

The membership, which offers access to a variety of designer handbags and accessories to members with tiers starting at “premier” for $39 a month, “classique” at $99 a month, “couture” at $199 a month and “couture+” at $279 a month, also includes access to Vivrelle’s luxury “Borrowing” showroom and social club in Midtown, which opened in June 2022.

With the goal of accelerating growth across all aspects of its business, the company held a Series B financing round led by 3L Capital, with participation from Origin Ventures. The round successfully raised $35 Million with participation from actress Lily Collins, actress and cofounder of Fresh Vine Wine, Nina Dobrev as well as entrepreneur Morgan Steward McGraw.

Related Galleries

“This recent round of fundraising marks a milestone for Vivrelle we only dreamt about when launching in 2018,” says Blake Geffen, cofounder and chief executive officer of Vivrelle. “We are ecstatic to have support from Lily Collins, Nina Dobrev and Morgan Stewart McGraw, alongside the capital partners who share in our vision of transforming how consumers utilize their closets and experience luxury. We look forward to expanding Vivrelle on many fronts, including our inventory offerings, opening additional showroom spaces, and growing our hard-working team.” 

Of her investment in Vivrelle, Collins said she is “thrilled to support and invest in this female-founded company. I’ve always been a supporter of sustainable fashion and I love that Vivrelle offers accessible designer brands that feel tailored to the consumer’s individual style and needs.” 

Additionally, Dobrev said she has always “had a deep love and admiration for fashion and style. As a proponent of female-founded entrepreneurial ventures, I feel honored to support Vivrelle — a company that speaks to everything I love about fashion. I believe no one should be excluded from experiencing the luxury of designer accessories, and I’m proud to be a part of expanding Vivrelle’s ability to reach even more people.” 

Looking ahead, the company said it aims to continue revolutionizing the way consumers view their closets and “build on the changing landscape of the shared closet and luxury resale experience that drives forward its status as a vanguard in advancing accessibility and circularity.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Hot Summer Bags

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Luxury Accessories Club Vivrelle Secures $35 Million Series B Funding

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad