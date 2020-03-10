By
with contributions from Sindhu Sundar, David Moin
 on March 10, 2020

Wall Street has gone from bad to worse — and everyone’s along for the ride. 

Panic over the quickly spreading coronavirus met a new hurdle over plummeting oil prices on Monday, jolting investors severely. The market was already contending with the fact that 16 million people are under lockdown in Italy, more cases of the coronavirus are popping up in the U.S. and the growing realization that nobody knows what comes next. 

