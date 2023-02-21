×
Walmart’s Fourth-quarter Tops Estimates, But Forecast Disappoints Jim k

CEO Doug McMillon projected confidence and said the massive retailer was entering a new fiscal year with “momentum.”

Doug McMillon Walmart
Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart. Courtesy Photo

Walmart Inc. grew solidly through the holiday season, topping fourth-quarter earnings and sales projections — but weaker projections for the year ahead set Wall Street on its guard. 

Shares of the company slipped 4.2 percent to $140.34 in pre-market trading on Tuesday as investors gauged what the quarters ahead would bring.

For his part, Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, projected confidence. 

“We’re excited about our momentum,” McMillon said in a statement. “The team delivered a strong quarter to finish the year, and as our results in the last two quarters show, they acted quickly and aggressively to address the inventory and cost challenges we faced last year. We built momentum in the third quarter and that continues. We are well-positioned to start this fiscal year.”

Walmart’s fourth-quarter net income increased 76.2 percent to $6.3 billion, or $2.32 a diluted share, from $3.6 billion, or $1.28 billion, a year ago.

But the gross profit rate declined 83 basis points from a year ago, due to markdowns and the mix of goods sold. On the plus side for the company’s finances, operating expenses as a percentage of sales fell 44 basis points as a result of sales growth and lower COVID-19 related costs.

Adjusted earnings per share, excluding gains from investments and restructuring charges, tallied $1.71 — 20 cents better than the $1.51 analysts projected for the quarter. 

And revenues for the quarter ended Jan. 31 increased 7.3 percent to $164 billion from $152.9 billion, topping the $159.8 billion Wall Street expected. 

Comparable sales at the Walmart U.S. division grew 8.3 percent from a year earlier and 13.9 percent from two years ago, with e-commerce up 17 percent and 18 percent, respectively.  

For the full year, Walmart’s net income slipped 14.6 percent to $11.7 billion, or $4.27 a share, from the $13.7 billion, or $4.87, logged during 2021. Annual revenues rose 6.7 percent to $611.3 billion from $572.8 billion.

Investors, though, are reading the tea leaves for the future.

For the first quarter, Walmart projected adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.30, less than the $1.36 analysts projected. And for the full year, the company expects adjusted profits of $5.90 to $6.05, below the $6.50 analysts had penciled in. 

Sales in the company’s year are expected to increase by 2.5 percent to 3 percent — a significant step down from the rates seen as the company powered through the pandemic.

