Consumer Spending Is Picking Up At Walmart

Walmart is proving that consumer spending is picking up throughout the nation, despite inflationary pressures, as the world attempts to reopen.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer revealed quarterly and full-year earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top and bottom lines for both the quarter and full year, thanks to groceries and gifts during the recent holiday shopping season. Walmart increased its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to rise more than 3 percent in pre-market hours.

“We had another strong quarter to finish off a strong year,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart, said in a statement. “We have momentum in our business in all three segments. We’re being aggressive with our plans and executing on the strategy. It’s exciting to see how the teams are simultaneously navigating today’s challenges and reshaping our business.”

For the three-month period ending Jan. 31, total company revenues were up about half a percentage point to $152.9 billion, compared with $152.1 billion a year ago. For the full year, net revenues equaled nearly $573 billion, up from about $559 billion during 2021’s fiscal year.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 6.4 percent for the full-year, year-over-year, or 15 percent on a two-year stack.

In August, McMillon said the company’s global e-commerce business was on track to reach $75 billion in revenues by the end of the year. Walmart didn’t say whether it had reached that goal yet, but did say that e-commerce sales grew 1 percent during the most recent quarter, year-over-year, or 70 percent on a two-year stack. For the full year, Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales grew 11 percent, year-over-year, or 90 percent on a two-year stack.

Internationally, gains were made in China and Mexico and in India’s FlipKart businesses, despite other international revenues falling 22.6 percent to $27 billion, during the quarter, negatively affected by more than $10 billion in divestitures. For the full year, Walmart international sales decreased 16.8 percent.

Like others throughout the retail industry, Walmart said it battled higher supply chain costs and other pandemic-related headwinds, including the Omicron variant, during the holiday season.

As a result, the company said it prioritized in-stock levels, with inventory up 26 percent globally and 28 percent in the U.S. for the quarter, compared with a year earlier, impacted by higher cost of goods and transit expenses.

Still, the mass-merchant retailer logged quarterly profits of $3.56 billion, compared with losses of $2.09 billion during last year’s fourth quarter. The company’s full-year earnings were $13.6 billion, up from $13.5 billion the year before.

Walmart raised next year’s guidance as a result. For the 2023 full fiscal year, the retailer now anticipates consolidated net sales will increase about 3 percent in constant currency, with comp sales growth in the U.S. up more than 3 percent for the year.

In November, the mass-channel merchant revealed that it had begun using driverless trucks to deliver groceries.

The company ended the quarter with $14.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $34.8 billion in long-term debt. Walmart has 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries, along with its related e-commerce sites.

Shares of Walmart, which closed down 0.63 percent to $133.53 Wednesday evening, are down about 9.3 percent, year-over-year.