Walmart Grows Revenues and Profits Thanks To Stronger Mix of Groceries

Consumers continue to flock to Walmart during inflationary times.

The mass-channel merchant revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on both top and bottom lines thanks to a stronger mix of grocery. Still, Walmart updated its guidance as a result of the most recent quarter and is now expecting a $2.1 billion headwind in the back half as a result of currency exchange rates. But investors seemed satisfied with the results. Shares of Walmart were up more than 3 percent during Tuesday’s pre-market hours.

“We’re pleased to see more customers choosing Walmart during this inflationary period and we’re working hard to support them as they prioritize their spending,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart, said in a statement. “The actions we’ve taken to improve inventory levels in the U.S., along with a heavier mix of sales in grocery, put pressure on profit margin for Q2 and our outlook for the year. We made progress throughout the quarter operationally to improve costs in our supply chain and that work is ongoing. We continue to build on our strategy to expand our digital business, including the continued strength we see in our international markets.”

The Bentonville, Ark.-based firm’s total revenues during the latest three-month period grew 8.4 percent to nearly $153 billion, up from $141 billion a year ago. Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 6.5 percent, year-over-year, while e-commerce sales rose 12 percent during the same time period.



Comp sales at Sam’s Club were up 9.5 percent during the quarter, year-over-year, with membership income rising 8.9 percent. Walmart said member count was also at an all-time high.

Globally, Walmart International net sales grew $1.3 billion, or 5.7 percent, for the quarter to $24.4 billion, negatively impacted by about $1 billion from currency fluctuations. Walmart’s three largest international markets — China, Mexico and Canada — had double-digit comp growth during the quarter.

Consolidated net income for the quarter was $5.1 billion, up from $4.3 billion a year ago.

The results echoed the last month’s price warning, where Walmart said consumers are increasingly spending on food and other necessities in the face of rising prices and less so on apparel and other discretionary items.

Walmart updated its forward-looking outlook on Tuesday as well. For the current quarter, the retailer is now expecting consolidated net sales to grow roughly 5 percent, negatively affected by about $1.3 billion in currency fluctuations, while Walmart U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, are anticipated to rise about 3 percent, year-over-year. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will decline between 9 percent and 11 percent.

For the full fiscal 2023 year, Walmart anticipates consolidated net sales will rise about 4.5 percent for the year, with a $2.1 billion headwind in the back half, thanks to currency exchange rates. The company also continues to expect Walmart U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, will rise about 3 percent in the back half of the year, or 4 percent for the full year. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to fall between 9 percent and 11 percent for the full year.

Earlier this month, Walmart laid off approximately 200 corporate employees, sparking concerns that a recession was on the horizon. Recession fears were quickly downplayed, however, as critics pointed out a still-low unemployment rate. Walmart, meanwhile, said the job cuts were not meant to curb costs, but rather update the workforce in key areas.

“We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, told WWD. “At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community.”

Walmart also recently acquired Volt Systems, a technology platform that helps companies and brands enhance the omnichannel experience.

The company ended the quarter with $13.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $29.8 billion in long-term debt.

Shares of Walmart, which closed up 0.29 percent to $132.60 Monday, are down 12 percent, year-over-year.