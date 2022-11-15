Walmart Raises Outlook Thanks to Strength in Grocery; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Walmart is attracting shoppers in an era of inflation thanks to its discounted prices.

The mass-channel merchant revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales thanks to continued strength in grocery, but logging a $1.8 billion loss for the quarter, partially because of inflationary pressures. Still, the retailer raised its full-year outlook, expecting continued sales growth, after what it considers a strong third quarter.

Shares of Walmart were up more than 7 percent in pre-market hours as a result.

“We had a good quarter with strong top-line growth globally, led by Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S., along with Flipkart and Walmex,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart said in a statement. “Walmart U.S. continued to gain market share in grocery, helped by unit growth in our food business. We significantly improved our inventory position in Q3 and we’ll continue to make progress as we end the year. From the ‘Big Billion Days’ in India through our ‘Deals for Days’ events in the U.S. and a Thanksgiving meal that will cost the same as last year, we’re here to help make this an affordable and special time for families around the world. We have an amazing group of associates [who] make all this happen and I want to say thank you.”

For the three month period ending Oct. 31, top-line revenues grew 8.7 percent to nearly $153 billion, up from $140 billion during last year’s third quarter. Net sales in Walmart U.S. were nearly $105 billion, up from $96.6 billion a year ago. Net sales in Walmart international also rose to $25.3 billion, up from $23.6 billion, negatively impacted by $1.5 billion currency fluctuations. Net sales at Sam’s Club were $21.4 billion, up from $19 billion last year.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 8.2 percent during the quarter, while Sam’s Club’s comp sales grew 10 percent.

The firm said more higher-income shoppers are coming to Walmart in search of discounts as inflation persists.

“Regardless of income, families are more price conscious now,” McMillion told analysts on Tuesday morning’s conference call. “Living with higher prices this year has had a cumulative impact on our customers.”

The company also said it made progress during the quarter working through its excess inventory issues. Like many retailers, Walmart has been grappling with too much inventory thanks to consumers rapidly shifting spending habits as prices continue to rise and the desire to splurge on experiences over physical products also increases.

Walmart lost nearly $1.8 billion during the quarter, compared with profits of $3.1 billion in the same period last year.

The company is anticipating a $4.1 billion headwind for the year, compared with last quarter’s estimates of $2.1 billion in headwinds in the back half because of currency rate fluctuations.

The all-important fourth quarter holiday shopping season will help set the stage for how consumers are feeling about spending on discretionary items amid continued inflation and a looming global recession.

Walmart is anticipating consolidated net sales to increase about 5.5 percent for the full fiscal 2023 year. Excluding fuel, Walmart U.S. comp sales are expected to grow roughly 5.5 percent for the year, while the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will decline between 6 percent and 7 percent.

For the fourth quarter, the retailer expects consolidated net sales to grow roughly 3 percent. Comp sales at Walmart U.S., excluding fuel, is also expected to grow about 3 percent. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will decline between 3 percent and 5 percent.

Walmart has been on a multi-year mission to establish itself as a fashion destination. Most recently, the firm launched Joyspun, its own sleepwear and intimates brand. The retailer is hoping to snag share in the growing intimates apparel industry — and is banking on sleepwear as a major gift-giving item.

Earlier this fall, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer also launched the “be-your-own-model” capability on the Walmart app, which was made possible by way of Walmart’s acquisition of virtual fitting room platform Zeekit last year. The function allows shoppers to upload a photo and see how they would look in various outfits before they buy, or even enter a store.

The retailer ended the most recent quarter with approximately $11.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and nearly $34 billion in long-term debt.

Shares of Walmart, which closed down 2.94 percent to $138.39 Monday, are down nearly 3 percent, year-over-year.