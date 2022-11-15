×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Sustainability

Good News: U.S.-China Climate Negotiations Back On

Fashion

Inside the Thierry Mugler Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Walmart Raises Outlook Thanks to Strength in Grocery; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

The retailer is attracting more higher-income shoppers as inflation persists.

Walmart holiday
Walmart is depending on increased shoppers during the holiday shopping season to grow revenues. Courtesy Photo

Walmart is attracting shoppers in an era of inflation thanks to its discounted prices. 

The mass-channel merchant revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales thanks to continued strength in grocery, but logging a $1.8 billion loss for the quarter, partially because of inflationary pressures. Still, the retailer raised its full-year outlook, expecting continued sales growth, after what it considers a strong third quarter. 

Shares of Walmart were up more than 7 percent in pre-market hours as a result. 

“We had a good quarter with strong top-line growth globally, led by Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S., along with Flipkart and Walmex,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart said in a statement. “Walmart U.S. continued to gain market share in grocery, helped by unit growth in our food business. We significantly improved our inventory position in Q3 and we’ll continue to make progress as we end the year. From the ‘Big Billion Days’ in India through our ‘Deals for Days’ events in the U.S. and a Thanksgiving meal that will cost the same as last year, we’re here to help make this an affordable and special time for families around the world. We have an amazing group of associates [who] make all this happen and I want to say thank you.” 

Related Galleries

For the three month period ending Oct. 31, top-line revenues grew 8.7 percent to nearly $153 billion, up from $140 billion during last year’s third quarter. Net sales in Walmart U.S. were nearly $105 billion, up from $96.6 billion a year ago. Net sales in Walmart international also rose to $25.3 billion, up from $23.6 billion, negatively impacted by $1.5 billion currency fluctuations. Net sales at Sam’s Club were $21.4 billion, up from $19 billion last year.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 8.2 percent during the quarter, while Sam’s Club’s comp sales grew 10 percent. 

The firm said more higher-income shoppers are coming to Walmart in search of discounts as inflation persists.

“Regardless of income, families are more price conscious now,” McMillion told analysts on Tuesday morning’s conference call. “Living with higher prices this year has had a cumulative impact on our customers.”

The company also said it made progress during the quarter working through its excess inventory issues. Like many retailers, Walmart has been grappling with too much inventory thanks to consumers rapidly shifting spending habits as prices continue to rise and the desire to splurge on experiences over physical products also increases. 

Walmart lost nearly $1.8 billion during the quarter, compared with profits of $3.1 billion in the same period last year. 

The company is anticipating a $4.1 billion headwind for the year, compared with last quarter’s estimates of $2.1 billion in headwinds in the back half because of currency rate fluctuations.  

The all-important fourth quarter holiday shopping season will help set the stage for how consumers are feeling about spending on discretionary items amid continued inflation and a looming global recession. 

Walmart is anticipating consolidated net sales to increase about 5.5 percent for the full fiscal 2023 year. Excluding fuel, Walmart U.S. comp sales are expected to grow roughly 5.5 percent for the year, while the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will decline between 6 percent and 7 percent. 

For the fourth quarter, the retailer expects consolidated net sales to grow roughly 3 percent. Comp sales at Walmart U.S., excluding fuel, is also expected to grow about 3 percent. The company anticipates adjusted earnings per share will decline between 3 percent and 5 percent. 

Walmart has been on a multi-year mission to establish itself as a fashion destination. Most recently, the firm launched Joyspun, its own sleepwear and intimates brand. The retailer is hoping to snag share in the growing intimates apparel industry — and is banking on sleepwear as a major gift-giving item. 

Earlier this fall, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer also launched the “be-your-own-model” capability on the Walmart app, which was made possible by way of Walmart’s acquisition of virtual fitting room platform Zeekit last year. The function allows shoppers to upload a photo and see how they would look in various outfits before they buy, or even enter a store. 

The retailer ended the most recent quarter with approximately $11.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents and nearly $34 billion in long-term debt. 

Shares of Walmart, which closed down 2.94 percent to $138.39 Monday, are down nearly 3 percent, year-over-year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Hot Summer Bags

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Walmart Raises Outlook; Expects $4.1 Billion Headwind For the Year

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad