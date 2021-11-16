Skip to main content
Walmart Raises Full-year EPS Estimates Thanks to Strength in Grocery

Walmart's stock was up about 2 percent premarket as a result.

Walmart store
A Walmart store in Oklahoma. STRF/STAR MAX/IPx

Walmart is on a roll. 

The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer reported third-quarter earnings Tuesday morning before the bell, with an increase in revenues and continued gains online thanks to strength in grocery and a return to at least some in-person shopping. The company raised its full-year guidance as a result, causing shares of Walmart to rise about 2 percent in premarket hours. 

“Our momentum continues with strong sales and profit growth globally,” Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart, said in a statement. “Our omnichannel continued focus is pushing digital penetration to record levels. We gained market share in grocery in the U.S. and more customers and members are returning to our stores and clubs around the world. Looking ahead, we have the people, the products and the prices to deliver a great holiday season for our customers and members.” 

For the three-month period ending Oct. 31, total revenues increased 4.3 percent to $140.5 billion, up from $134.71 billion a year ago. 

Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales grew 8 percent, year-over-year, during the most recent quarter, despite supply chain and inflation headwinds. 

“Fighting inflation is in our DNA,” McMillon told analysts on Tuesday morning’s conference call. 

In August, McMillon said the company’s global e-commerce business was on track to reach $75 billion in revenues by the end of the year. 

Net sales at Walmart U.S. rose 9.3 percent to $96.6 billion during the quarter, up from $88.4 billion the same time last year, while net sales at Walmart international fell 20.1 percent, or $5.9 billion, to $23.6 billion, down from $29.6 billion last year, negatively impacted by divestitures. 

The company logged $3.1 billion in net profits for the quarter, down from $5.2 billion a year earlier. 

Still, Walmart raised its full-year guidance, now expecting earnings-per-share to be around $6.40 apiece, up from its previous estimates of $6.20 and $6.35 each. 

Earlier this month, the mass-channel merchant revealed that it is using driverless trucks to deliver groceries. 

The company ended the quarter with $16.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $36.4 billion in long-term debt. Walmart has 10,500 stores in 24 countries around the world, along with its related e-commerce sites. 

Shares of Walmart, which closed down 0.55 percent Monday to $146.94 apiece, are down 3.6 percent, year-over-year.

