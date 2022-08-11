Warby Parker Widens Quarterly Losses by $32 Million; Revises Outlook

Warby Parker is still struggling to find the path to profitability in an era of inflation.

The direct-to-consumer eyewear brand revealed quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opened, improving on top-line sales while also widening losses, thanks to increased expenses.

Investors seemed unsure of how to interpret the results. Shares of Warby Parker teetered back and forth between positive and negative during Thursday’s pre-market hours.

“Q2 was another quarter where Warby Parker made strong progress against our core strategic growth initiatives, gained market share and delighted customers despite shifts in consumer spending,” Neil Blumenthal, cofounder and co-chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Dave Gilboa, cofounder and co-CEO, added: “We offer products and services people need to see and believe we offer unparalleled value and a superior customer experience that well position us over the long term. Our team remains focused on sustainable growth, expanding profitability and providing vision for all.”

For the three-month period ending June 30 total revenues grew by more than $18 million, or 13.7 percent, to nearly $150 million, up from $131 million the same time last year.

But increased expenses cut into profits, causing the company to widen its losses for the quarter. Net losses totaled more than $32 million for the quarter, compared with losses of $10.3 million a year ago.

Warby said the losses can be attributed to an increase in SG&A expenses (which increased $31.6 million during the quarter), more people using contact lenses, higher employee wages and new store opening costs. (There were nine in the most recent quarter.)

Even with widening losses, Warby’s chief financial officer Steve Miller said Warby is pleased with the revenue results, “especially given the uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

He added that the company has adopted a more cautious go-forward strategy, which includes a recent round of layoffs and a revised full-year outlook.

For the full 2022 fiscal year, Warby is now anticipating net revenues in the range of $584 million to $595 million, an increase of 8 percent to 10 percent, compared with 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the eyewear firm are expected to grow between 3.8 percent and 4.4 percent, or between $22 million and $26 million, year-over-year. The adjusted EBITDA includes a $7.5 million impact for supply chain disruptions caused by Omicron at the start of the year.

The firm is also planning to open roughly two dozen more stores by the end of the fiscal year, bumping the current count of 175 to north of 200.

“In light of these challenges, we have rationalized our expense base and adopted a new outlook on the remainder of the year,” Miller said. “As a leadership team, we are taking a disciplined approach to managing costs to set us up for sustainable growth and profitability.”

Warby’s latest earnings results come just days after the firm revealed a round of layoffs. On Tuesday, the company said it was laying off about 15 percent of its corporate workforce, or 2 percent of the total staff. The announced cuts mirror retail industry giant Walmart’s recent layoffs, which affected corporate workers at a time when the mass-channel merchant is still struggling to find in-store workers. Makeup brand Glossier and sneaker company Allbirds have also recently revealed corporate layoffs. Many of these retailers have said they’re trimming their current workforce to make way for more pandemic-friendly jobs in fields such as tech, supply chain, e-commerce and health and wellness.

In the case of Warby, the firm’s CEOs cited “significant volatility and uncertainty” in the global economy as the reason for the 63 layoffs.

“This is impacting consumer behavior in every industry, including the optical industry,” the CEOs said in an internal company memo. “As a business, we must do our best to adapt, which sometimes involves making difficult decisions in the best interests of the company. While this was an incredibly difficult decision, we are making these changes to enable us to operate in a more focused and nimble manner and to capitalize more efficiently on our highest impact opportunities.”

Warby Parker, which was founded online in 2010 and went public in September 2021, quickly rose to fame for its affordable eyewear and direct-to-consumer model.

The company ended the quarter with more than $211 million in cash and cash equivalents. Shares of Warby Parker, which closed up 7.26 percent to $14.18 apiece Wednesday, are down about 74 percent, year-over-year.