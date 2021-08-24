Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

A Renewed Couture Jewelry Show Returns to In-person Format, Reuniting in Las Vegas

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson’s Activewear Brand Fabletics Adds Loungewear to the Assortment

Sustainability

Will the Circular Economy Spur the Return of Physical Shopping?

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for IPO

SEC regulatory documents show that the startup lost approximately $79 million in the last three years.

warby parker store
A Warby Parker store. Courtesy Photo

Warby Parker has filed regulatory documents for IPO, revealing financials for the first time. 

Rumors began swirling in March, as WWD previously reported, that the eyewear brand, which was founded in 2008, was headed for the public market. Tuesday’s SEC filing is the first time the company has publicly disclosed financials, showing that the company has not always been profitable. Warby Parker’s net revenues totaled $273 million, $370 million and nearly $394 million annually from 2018 to 2020, respectively. 

During the same time period, the company lost nearly $23 million, came in flat and lost approximately $56 million, respectively. In the last six months, or the period ending June 30, 2021, the company lost $7.3 million. 

Still, the business is betting on Wall Street to help them continue to grow. Warby Parker’s public offering includes more than 1.9 million shares of Class A common stock, priced at $6.11 per share, and more than 2.8 Class B common stock, priced at $2.28 per share. 

Related Galleries

“We started Warby Parker 11 years ago to solve our own problems as frustrated consumers,” cofounders and co-chief executive officers Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa wrote in the SEC filing Tuesday. “We couldn’t understand why glasses were so expensive or the process of buying them was so cumbersome and inconvenient. As we looked for explanations, we discovered a massive industry that maintained high prices, high margins, low customer satisfaction and little innovation — and we thought we could do better. 

“We are proud to have built one of the fastest-growing brands at scale in the United States,” the letter continued. “Every day, we aim to design high-quality products, deliver amazing customer experiences and develop innovative technologies that help the world see. 

“As our business scales, our impact does, too,” the CEOs wrote. “We are excited to be the first public benefit corporation to go public through a direct listing and we hope to serve as an example to other businesses and entrepreneurs that can do well while doing good.” 

The company has raised more than $500 million since it was founded in 2010, including through a Series G round last year that was said to value the business at $3 billion. 

Warby Parker had 145 stores as of June 30 and approximately 3,000 employees.

The company told regulators that it has more than $411 million in assets, including roughly $260 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Warby Parker Files Regulatory Documents for

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad