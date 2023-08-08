Warby Parker Retail Rolls On, Losses Narrow

Warby Parker Inc. is settling into the retail rhythm, expanding with new stores and working to get its costs right as the business grows.

“Our stores are playing an increasingly important role in attracting new consumers to our brand and extending the reach and availability of our holistic vision offering,” said Neil Blumenthal, co-founder and co-chief executive officer, as the company reported narrower losses for the second-quarter results, better sales and a stronger outlook.

“Equally important, our stores continue to generate strong margins and high returns on capital even as the optical industry has recently experienced demand headwinds,” he said. “We opened 13 new stores in the second quarter, remain on track to open 40 new stores this year, and believe we have the potential to reach at least 900 locations over time.” Warby ended the quarter with 217 stores.

Net losses for the quarter ended June 30 narrowed to $15.9 million from $32.2 million a year earlier.

The improvement was attributed to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, which fell to 65.5 percent of revenue, down from 79.2 percent in the year-ago period. Those declines were driven by lower stock-based compensation and reduced marketing costs.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to $14.2 million from $6 million.

“We delivered another quarter of double-digit revenue growth and strong adjusted EBITDA margin expansion,” said Dave Gilboa, co-founder and co-CEO. “The work we’ve done realigning our expense structure is enabling us to balance improving profitability with reinvesting in the business to drive sustained market share gains long term.”

The momentum was enough for Warby Parker to nudge up its outlook for the full year.

The company is now expecting annual revenues of $655 million to $664 million for growth of 9.5 percent to 11 percent. Its prior outlook called for growth of 8 percent to 10 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to hit $52 million, instead of the $51.5 million previously projected.

Investors approved and sent shares of the company up 6 percent to $15.25 in premarket trading.