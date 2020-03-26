By  on March 26, 2020

The economic fears that have followed the coronavirus shutdown in the U.S. are starting to become grim realities. 

Initial claims for unemployment insurance shot up by 3 million for the week ended Saturday to a seasonally adjusted 3.3 million. The sharp increase follows a jump in jobless claims from the prior week, when 70,000 people applied for unemployment protection. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers