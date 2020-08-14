WWD List: Fashion’s Highest Paid

@Ferragamo invited WWD behind the scenes of its spring 2021 ad campaign in Milan. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The fashion house strengthened its partnership with Italian director Luca Guadagnino to conceive the ad campaign for its spring 2021 collection, which will be unveiled on Sept. 26 with a physical coed fashion show staged at the city's Rotonda della Besana location.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The campaign will add to Guadagnino's feature-length documentary on the company's founder Salvatore Ferragamo that will be presented in the Out of Competition section during the Venice Film Festival, which runs Sept. 2 to 12.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "In this peculiar time that we're in, where you can't really do things in the same way as before, I'm very keen to move Ferragamo forward, take this very negative moment we're in and turn it into a positive. I'm trying to somehow embrace our past, which is of course the fact that our founder was so engaged with filmmaking, but take that concept for now," said the label's creative director Paul Andrew,⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Without giving too many details away, Andrew promised the collection will offer "an incredible embrace of color" and unusual tonal combinations, which will evoke one of the core codes of the Ferragamo fashion DNA and will be enhanced by Guadagnino's signature use of light. ⁣ ⁣ Still, a black leather dress also made an appearance during the shoot, donned by Mariacarla Boscono. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: @sandrasalibian