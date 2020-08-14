WWD List: Fashion’s Highest Paid

Mark Parker and John Donahoe.

The coronavirus crisis has given chief executive officers and executive chairmen a chance to prove they are worth the big bucks at top, where the pay picture is also complicated by bonuses, stock compensation and other remuneration.
Name Title Company 2019 pay (in millions) Change
John Donahoe 2nd president, ceo Nike Inc. $53.50 N/A
Douglas McMillon president, ceo Walmart Inc $22.10 -6.40%
Fabrizio Freda president, ceo The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. $21.40 -56%
Ernie Herrman president, ceo TJX Cos. Inc. $19.10 1.40%
Brian Cornell chairman, ceo Target Corp. $18.90 10.10%
Manny Chirico chairman, ceo PVH Corp. $17.50 2.30%
Steven Rendle chairman, president, ceo VF Corp. $16.60 -7.00%
Pierre Laubies former ceo Coty Inc. $16.20 N/A
Alessandro Bogliolo ceo Tiffany & Co. $13.50 23.40%
Ralph Lauren executive chairman, chief creative officer Ralph Lauren Corp. $13 -41.30%
Victor Luis former ceo Tapestry Inc. $12.40 -3.60%
Chip Bergh chairman, ceo Levi Strauss & Co. $12.20 -0.10%
Patrice Louvet president, ceo Ralph Lauren Corp. $12.20 -12.10%
Barbara Rentler ceo Ross Stores Inc. $12 -1.80%
John Idol chairman, ceo Capri Holdings $11.80 -18.10%
Jeff Gennette ceo Macy’s Inc. $10.30 -19%
Jill Soltau ceo J.C. Penney Co. Inc.** $9.70 -41.90%
William Lauder executive chairman The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. $9.50 9.30%
Virginia Drosos ceo Signet Jewelers Ltd. $9.20 3.70%
Michelle Gass ceo Kohl’s Corp. $9 -27.20%
Art Peck former president, ceo Gap Inc. $8.90 -57.10%
Fran Horowitz ceo Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $8.40 -1.10%
Jay Schottenstein ceo American Eagle Outfitters Inc. $8.10 -20.80%
Mary Dillon ceo Ulta Beauty Inc. $7.10 -50.40%
Erik Nordstrom ceo Nordstrom Inc. $6.90 54.40%
Debra Perelman president, ceo Revlon Inc. $6 27.40%
Kevin Plank chairman, ceo Under Armour Inc. $6 -9.20%
Julie Wainwright ceo The RealReal $5 828.40%
Gerald Evans Jr. former ceo Hanesbrands Inc. $4 -55.20%
Dani Reiss* presdient, ceo Canada Goose Holdings $3.80 -0.70%
Leslie Wexner former chairman, ceo L Brands Inc. $3.80 -16.90%
Dinesh Lathi president, ceo Tailored Brands Inc. ** $3.80 87.60%
Mike Karanikolas co-ceo Revolve $0.50 35.30%
Michael Mente co-ceo Revolve $0.50 36.80%
Richard Hayne chairman, ceo Urban Outfitters Inc. $0.05 -95.40%
Source: The most-recent proxy statement/annual report filed with the SEC.
*Converted from Canadian dollars at average exchange rate.
**The company is bankrupt, diminishing the value of stock-based pay.
N/A = not applicable
