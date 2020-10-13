Model and musician Karen Elson spoke to WWD about her new book, "The Red Flame," which calls out harassment — and a need for change — in the fashion industry. ⁣ ⁣ “For me, it was always imperative from the beginning that the book was authentic to me. That it felt like I wasn’t just putting just photographs of me out there. That there was also the story behind it,” Elson says over a Zoom call from her home in Nashville. ⁣ ⁣ “Because I think often as models, we get limited to people’s expectations of us, which aren’t very high. And I felt like it was really important to show that the backstory is actually very powerful, and it is for most of the models I know. They’re a very interesting dynamic. I felt like it was very important for me to be honest and vulnerable as well. I’m not just saying, ‘Here’s a picture of me looking beautiful backstage at blah, blah, blah, or for this magazine.’ I want it to be vulnerable. And talk about things that are hard as well, that are systemic to the fashion industry.”⁣ ⁣ The result is “The Red Flame,” out today, which features plenty of striking images from the 41-year-old’s career as a model, but also dives into her experiences and trauma from harassment and body shaming within the fashion industry. Tap the link in bio for the full interview. Report: @leighen 📸: @rizzolibooks