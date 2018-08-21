While consumers are feeling better thanks to a strong job market and trillion-dollar tax cuts and are opening their wallets again, it appears they still love a bargain.

Off-price retailer T.J. Maxx’s parent company TJX Cos. Inc. said Tuesday that its stores enjoyed stronger footfall in the second quarter — particularly from younger shoppers — and that translated into more spending at the checkout, with apparel sales leading the way.

Indeed, the Framingham, Mass.-based business posted second-quarter net sales of $9.3 billion, up 12 percent from a year earlier, while net income was $740 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.17 a share, compared with 85 cents a share last year.

“We have been attracting new customers to all our divisions, a significant share of whom are younger customers. This is great for our business today and for the future,” said Ernie Herrman, chief executive officer and president of The TJX Cos. Inc.

“Our teams delivered sharp execution of our off-price fundamentals across the company, and customers responded to our great brands, fashions and eclectic selections at excellent values.”

Consolidated same-store sales were up 6 percent, beating analysts’ expectations for a 2.2 percent increase, according to a Thomson Reuters poll. Within that, Marmaxx, its largest division, delivered a strong 7 percent comparable store sales increase.

As a result, TJX Cos. raised its guidance for full-year EPS to be in the range of $4.83 to $4.88, which represents a 20 to 21 percent increase over the prior year’s $4.04.

Simeon Siegel, an analyst at Prosek Partners, said: “They are attracting new customers to all divisions with a significant share of whom are younger customers, showing the company’s successful evolution from a utility purchase to a sought-after experience.”

Shares for TJX Cos., which also includes Marshalls, TJX Canada and TJX International, were up 3.66 percent at $105.36 in midmorning trading after posting the better-than-expected results.