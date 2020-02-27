By  on February 27, 2020

Online fashion giant Zalando plans a push into the premium sector and will begin offering customers an opportunity to buy and sell pre-owned items on its platform later this year.

It announced those initiatives in tandem with its 2010 results, which saw the Berlin-based company gain 17 percent more active customers to hit 31 million.

